Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours
Lailas News  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog
Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours
Nigerian singer Teni is currently basking in the euphoria of the success of recently released debut album Wondaland, which has Read More >>
Teni Wondaland ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Teni The Nation:
Teni's album ‘Wondaland’ rakes over 13 million streams in 48 hours
Teni’s album ‘Wondaland’ rakes over 13 million streams in 48 hours Inside Business Nigeria:
Teni’s album ‘Wondaland’ rakes over 13 million streams in 48 hours
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Teni’s album ‘Wondaland’ rakes over 13 million streams in 48 hours
Teni Wondaland Album Hits 13 Million Streams In 48 Hours Studio CB55:
Teni Wondaland Album Hits 13 Million Streams In 48 Hours
Teni “Wondaland” Album Hits 13 Million Streams In 48 Hours (LISTEN HERE) Gbextra Online Portal:
Teni “Wondaland” Album Hits 13 Million Streams In 48 Hours (LISTEN HERE)
Teni’s Album ‘Wondaland’ Hits 13 Million Streams in 48 hours EE Live:
Teni’s Album ‘Wondaland’ Hits 13 Million Streams in 48 hours
Teni’s New Album ‘Wondaland’ Rakes 13 Million Streams In 2 Days Global Village Extra:
Teni’s New Album ‘Wondaland’ Rakes 13 Million Streams In 2 Days
Osmek News:
Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours
Nigerian music star, Teni’s ‘Wondaland’ rakes over 13 million streams in 2 days Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian music star, Teni’s ‘Wondaland’ rakes over 13 million streams in 2 days


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Kwara Anglican Communion Seeks Peaceful Resolution, Advises Government Over Hijab Controversy - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
3 PDP: Buhari's silence over attempted assassination of Ortom is cause for concern - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 “GOD Is Most Definitely NOT A MAN, This Is Just The Beginning” – Burna Boy Assures Haters Of More Grammys Win - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy - Osmek News, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 One arrested as suspected herdsmen reportedly attack Sunday Igboho mother’s residence - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info