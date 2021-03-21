2023 Presidency: Doyin Okupe Apologises To Igbo Over Comment North Must Forgive Them For Killing Ahmadu Bello

Calls for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction has continued to generate heated controversies as the country' ... Sahara Reporters - Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has apologised for his comment on the 2023 elections and Igbo presidency.Calls for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction has continued to generate heated controversies as the country' ...



News Credibility Score: 99%