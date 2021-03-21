Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian boxer Lawrence Okolie becomes WBO cruiserweight champion
Within Nigeria  - British boxer born to Nigerian parents Lawrence Okolie has become the new WBO cruiserweight champion following his victory over Krzysztof Glowacki. Okolie defeated Glowacki in the sixth round of the fight held in Wembley on Saturday night.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian boxer Okolie becomes WBO cruiserweight champion Inside Business Nigeria:
Nigerian boxer Okolie becomes WBO cruiserweight champion
Lawrence Okolie wins WBO cruiserweight title The Eagle Online:
Lawrence Okolie wins WBO cruiserweight title
Mighty Cee Blog:
Nigerian Boxer Okolie Becomes WBO Cruiserweight Champion
Nigerian-born Boxer Okolie Crowned WBO Cruiserweight Champion The New Diplomat:
Nigerian-born Boxer Okolie Crowned WBO Cruiserweight Champion


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Kwara Anglican Communion Seeks Peaceful Resolution, Advises Government Over Hijab Controversy - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
3 PDP: Buhari's silence over attempted assassination of Ortom is cause for concern - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 “GOD Is Most Definitely NOT A MAN, This Is Just The Beginning” – Burna Boy Assures Haters Of More Grammys Win - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy - Osmek News, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 One arrested as suspected herdsmen reportedly attack Sunday Igboho mother’s residence - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info