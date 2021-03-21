Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa – Primate Ayodele See Naija - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele,has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pray because he foresees confusion in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Primate Ayodele disclosed this while addressing his members on Sunday ...



News Credibility Score: 99%