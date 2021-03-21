Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa – Primate Ayodele
See Naija  - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele,has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pray because he foresees confusion in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Primate Ayodele disclosed this while addressing his members on Sunday ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa - Primate Ayodele Daily Post:
Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa - Primate Ayodele
Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa – Primate Ayodele Vanguard News:
Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa – Primate Ayodele
Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa – Primate Ayodele Nigerian Eye:
Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa – Primate Ayodele
Head Topics:
Buhari should pray, I see confusion in Presidential Villa - Primate Ayodele - Daily Post Nigeria
Primate Ayodele urges Buhari to pray, says he sees confusion in President Villa - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Primate Ayodele urges Buhari to pray, says he sees confusion in President Villa - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Kwara Anglican Communion Seeks Peaceful Resolution, Advises Government Over Hijab Controversy - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
3 PDP: Buhari's silence over attempted assassination of Ortom is cause for concern - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 “GOD Is Most Definitely NOT A MAN, This Is Just The Beginning” – Burna Boy Assures Haters Of More Grammys Win - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy - Osmek News, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 One arrested as suspected herdsmen reportedly attack Sunday Igboho mother’s residence - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info