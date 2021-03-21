Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fayemi orders relocation of school from river bank
News photo See Naija  - Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the immediate relocation of a public Primary school at Ikun Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of the state from its present location at the Ero River valley to a safer site to curtail the incessant ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

