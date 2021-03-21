Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jakande will live in people’s hearts forever-Sanwo-Olu
The Eagle Online  - Sanwo-Olu said the legacy left behind by the late Jakande would remain with Lagosians for a long time to come, describing Jakande, a former Minister of Works, as a detribalised Nigerian, who was outstanding in all his achievements.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jakande will live forever in people’s hearts ― Sanwo-Olu Nigerian Tribune:
Jakande will live forever in people’s hearts ― Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu: Jakande will live forever in our hearts The Nation:
Sanwo-Olu: Jakande will live forever in our hearts
Jakande will live in people’s heart forever – Sanwo-Olu PM News:
Jakande will live in people’s heart forever – Sanwo-Olu
Jakande Will Live In People’s Hearts Forever – Sanwo-Olu The Will:
Jakande Will Live In People’s Hearts Forever – Sanwo-Olu


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Kwara Anglican Communion Seeks Peaceful Resolution, Advises Government Over Hijab Controversy - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
3 PDP: Buhari's silence over attempted assassination of Ortom is cause for concern - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 “GOD Is Most Definitely NOT A MAN, This Is Just The Beginning” – Burna Boy Assures Haters Of More Grammys Win - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy - Osmek News, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 One arrested as suspected herdsmen reportedly attack Sunday Igboho mother’s residence - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info