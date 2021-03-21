Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu is threat to Judaism in Nigeria – JFI
The News Guru  - The Judaism Fellowship Initiative (JFI), an umbrella organisation of all the Jewish synagogue in Nigeria, has accused Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of feeding gullible minds with wrong doctrine of Judaism.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

