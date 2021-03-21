Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian soldier mourns as one of their leaders dies few months after he and his colleagues celebrated him for his heroic exploits (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian soldier has taken to social media to mourn one of his leaders who died few months after he and other soldiers gathered to celebrate him for his heroic exploits.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Inside Business Nigeria:
Nigerian soldier mourns as one of their leaders dies few months after he and his colleagues celebrated him for his heroic exploits
Instablog 9ja:
Soldiers mourn as one of their leaders die few months after they celebrated him
Gist Reel:
Nigerian soldiers mourn as one of their leaders died, few months after they celebrated him
Olajide TV:
Nigerian soldier mourns as one of their leaders dies few months after he and his colleagues celebrated him for his heroic exploits
Studio CB55:
Nigerian soldier mourns as one of their leaders dies few months after he and his colleagues celebrated him for his heroic exploits (video)
Newzandar News:
Nigerian soldier mourns as one of their leaders dies few months after he and his colleagues celebrated him for his heroic exploits (video)
More Picks
1
Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Kwara Anglican Communion Seeks Peaceful Resolution, Advises Government Over Hijab Controversy -
Naija Loaded,
24 hours ago
3
PDP: Buhari's silence over attempted assassination of Ortom is cause for concern -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
4
Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours -
Lailas News,
18 hours ago
5
“GOD Is Most Definitely NOT A MAN, This Is Just The Beginning” – Burna Boy Assures Haters Of More Grammys Win -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
19 hours ago
6
I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy -
Osmek News,
20 hours ago
7
ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
8
One arrested as suspected herdsmen reportedly attack Sunday Igboho mother’s residence -
Within Nigeria,
8 hours ago
9
Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
10
Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
