Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP reaffirms expulsion of local chairman, women leader in Katsina
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has expelled its Chairman and Women Leader in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Murtala Tukur and Hadiza Ibrahim. The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Jabir Adamu, announced this while addressing newsmen ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP reaffirms expulsion of Matazu chairman, women leader in Katsina Vanguard News:
PDP reaffirms expulsion of Matazu chairman, women leader in Katsina
PDP expels Chairman, Women leader in Katsina Daily Post:
PDP expels Chairman, Women leader in Katsina
PDP reaffirms expulsion of Matazu chairman, women leader in Katsina Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
PDP reaffirms expulsion of Matazu chairman, women leader in Katsina Newsdiaryonline
PDP reaffirms expulsion of Chairman, Woman Leader The Eagle Online:
PDP reaffirms expulsion of Chairman, Woman Leader


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Kwara Anglican Communion Seeks Peaceful Resolution, Advises Government Over Hijab Controversy - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
3 PDP: Buhari's silence over attempted assassination of Ortom is cause for concern - The Cable, 13 hours ago
4 Teni Wondaland album: 13 million streams in 48 hours - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 “GOD Is Most Definitely NOT A MAN, This Is Just The Beginning” – Burna Boy Assures Haters Of More Grammys Win - KOKO TV Nigeria, 19 hours ago
6 I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy - Osmek News, 20 hours ago
7 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 One arrested as suspected herdsmen reportedly attack Sunday Igboho mother’s residence - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info