Fayemi: Suspects of Ekiti bye-election killings will be charged for murder
News photo The Cable  - Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says those arrested in connection with the violence that marred the Ekiti East constituency 1 bye-election will be charged for murder on Monday.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

