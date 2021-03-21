Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Trump to 'redefine the game' with his own social media platform
News photo The Cable  - Donald Trump, former US president, is planning to launch his own social media platform.Advertisement Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump, disclosed this during an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

After Suspension From Other Platforms, #Trump Plans To Launch Social Media Sahara Reporters:
After Suspension From Other Platforms, #Trump Plans To Launch Social Media
Making social media great again: Aide hints at new platform for Trump Vanguard News:
Making social media great again: Aide hints at new platform for Trump
Trump plans spectacular social media return, to launch own platform | herald.ng The Herald:
Trump plans spectacular social media return, to launch own platform | herald.ng
Trump To Launch Own Social Media Platform Biz Watch Nigeria:
Trump To Launch Own Social Media Platform
Trump plans social media return with his own platform The News Guru:
Trump plans social media return with his own platform
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News Daily Nigerian:
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News Newsdiaryonline
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News Prompt News:
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News
Trump looks to return to social media next two months by creating own network Oyo Gist:
Trump looks to return to social media next two months by creating own network
Trump Set To Return To Social Media News Break:
Trump Set To Return To Social Media 'With His Own Platform' - Adviser
Donald Trump to launch his own social media platform after Facebook and Twitter ban Lailas News:
Donald Trump to launch his own social media platform after Facebook and Twitter ban
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News The Eagle Online:
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News
Donald Trump To Return To Social Media The Genius Media:
Donald Trump To Return To Social Media


   More Picks
1 Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant - The Herald, 5 hours ago
2 26.5 million Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet daily needs ― UNICEF - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 Trump to 'redefine the game' with his own social media platform - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Fayemi: Suspects of Ekiti bye-election killings will be charged for murder - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP - This Day, 13 hours ago
7 Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger dead - TVC News, 5 hours ago
8 Amotekun arrest over 100 cows in Ondo for blocking highway, herders flee (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info