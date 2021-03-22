Post News
Bride of Nigerian Air Force personnel killed in February marries his elder brother
Within Nigeria
- The bride of the Nigerian Air Force personnel, Abubakar who was killed in February has married his elder brother.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Wife of Nigerian Air Force personal killed in February marries his older brother (photo)
Newzandar News:
Wife of Late Nigerian Air Force Personal Weds His Older Brother (PHOTO)
Naija on Point:
Wife of Late Nigerian Air Force Personal Weds His Older Brother (PHOTO)
Global Upfront:
Wife of NAF personnel killed in February, marries his older brother last Saturday
Gistvile:
Wife of Nigerian Air Force personnel killed in February marries his older brother (photo)
Instablog 9ja:
The wife of a Nigerian Air Force personnel who was d¡èd in active service in February has married his older brother. Late Abubakar was reportedly among the NAF personnel killed during a gun duel with armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari on Satu
Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant -
The Herald,
5 hours ago
26.5 million Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet daily needs ― UNICEF -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
Trump to 'redefine the game' with his own social media platform -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
Fayemi: Suspects of Ekiti bye-election killings will be charged for murder -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP -
This Day,
13 hours ago
Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger dead -
TVC News,
5 hours ago
Amotekun arrest over 100 cows in Ondo for blocking highway, herders flee (PHOTOS) -
Republican Nigeria,
8 hours ago
Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
