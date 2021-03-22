Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bride of Nigerian Air Force personnel killed in February marries his elder brother
News photo Within Nigeria  - The bride of the Nigerian Air Force personnel, Abubakar who was killed in February has married his elder brother.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wife of Nigerian Air Force personal killed in February marries his older brother (photo) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Wife of Nigerian Air Force personal killed in February marries his older brother (photo)
Wife of Late Nigerian Air Force Personal Weds His Older Brother (PHOTO) Newzandar News:
Wife of Late Nigerian Air Force Personal Weds His Older Brother (PHOTO)
Wife of Late Nigerian Air Force Personal Weds His Older Brother (PHOTO) Naija on Point:
Wife of Late Nigerian Air Force Personal Weds His Older Brother (PHOTO)
Wife of NAF personnel killed in February, marries his older brother last Saturday Global Upfront:
Wife of NAF personnel killed in February, marries his older brother last Saturday
Wife of Nigerian Air Force personnel killed in February marries his older brother (photo) Gistvile:
Wife of Nigerian Air Force personnel killed in February marries his older brother (photo)
The wife of a Nigerian Air Force personnel who was d¡èd in active service in February has married his older brother. Late Abubakar was reportedly among the NAF personnel killed during a gun duel with armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari on Satu Instablog 9ja:
The wife of a Nigerian Air Force personnel who was d¡èd in active service in February has married his older brother. Late Abubakar was reportedly among the NAF personnel killed during a gun duel with armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari on Satu


   More Picks
1 Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant - The Herald, 5 hours ago
2 26.5 million Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet daily needs ― UNICEF - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 Trump to 'redefine the game' with his own social media platform - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Fayemi: Suspects of Ekiti bye-election killings will be charged for murder - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP - This Day, 13 hours ago
7 Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger dead - TVC News, 5 hours ago
8 Amotekun arrest over 100 cows in Ondo for blocking highway, herders flee (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info