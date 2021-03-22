Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP
News photo This Day  - * APC, YPP condemn bloodletting Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, has clarified that the policewoman, who was shot during the Saturday’s House of…

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest 3 over Ekiti by-election killings, shot Policewoman survives The Guardian:
Police arrest 3 over Ekiti by-election killings, shot Policewoman survives
Ekiti Bye-election: Shot policewoman recuperating, Says CP Vanguard News:
Ekiti Bye-election: Shot policewoman recuperating, Says CP
Three arrested for probe of Ekiti East by-election violence The Nation:
Three arrested for probe of Ekiti East by-election violence
Ekiti by-election: Police arrest 3 for killings, as policewoman survives The Sun:
Ekiti by-election: Police arrest 3 for killings, as policewoman survives
Police Arrest 3 Over Ekiti By-Election Killings, Shot Policewoman Survives — CP The Herald:
Police Arrest 3 Over Ekiti By-Election Killings, Shot Policewoman Survives — CP
Police Arrest 3 Over Ekiti By-Election Killings, Shot PoliceWoman Survives — CP Independent:
Police Arrest 3 Over Ekiti By-Election Killings, Shot PoliceWoman Survives — CP
3 Arrested For Election Violence In Ekiti The Trent:
3 Arrested For Election Violence In Ekiti
Police arrest 3 over Ekiti by-election killings, shot Policewoman survives — CP Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Police arrest 3 over Ekiti by-election killings, shot Policewoman survives — CP Newsdiaryonline
Police arrest three over Ekiti by-election killings, shot policewoman survives The Eagle Online:
Police arrest three over Ekiti by-election killings, shot policewoman survives
3 arrested over Ekiti by-election killings – CP Prompt News:
3 arrested over Ekiti by-election killings – CP
3 arrested over Ekiti by-election killings PM News:
3 arrested over Ekiti by-election killings
Ekiti by-election killings: 3 arrested as Policewoman shot in the head survives 1st for Credible News:
Ekiti by-election killings: 3 arrested as Policewoman shot in the head survives


   More Picks
1 Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant - The Herald, 5 hours ago
2 26.5 million Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet daily needs ― UNICEF - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 Trump to 'redefine the game' with his own social media platform - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Fayemi: Suspects of Ekiti bye-election killings will be charged for murder - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP - This Day, 13 hours ago
7 Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger dead - TVC News, 5 hours ago
8 Amotekun arrest over 100 cows in Ondo for blocking highway, herders flee (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info