Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP
This Day
- * APC, YPP condemn bloodletting Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, has clarified that the policewoman, who was shot during the Saturday’s House of…
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Police arrest 3 over Ekiti by-election killings, shot Policewoman survives
Vanguard News:
Ekiti Bye-election: Shot policewoman recuperating, Says CP
The Nation:
Three arrested for probe of Ekiti East by-election violence
The Sun:
Ekiti by-election: Police arrest 3 for killings, as policewoman survives
The Herald:
Police Arrest 3 Over Ekiti By-Election Killings, Shot Policewoman Survives — CP
Independent:
Police Arrest 3 Over Ekiti By-Election Killings, Shot PoliceWoman Survives — CP
The Trent:
3 Arrested For Election Violence In Ekiti
News Diary Online:
Police arrest 3 over Ekiti by-election killings, shot Policewoman survives — CP Newsdiaryonline
The Eagle Online:
Police arrest three over Ekiti by-election killings, shot policewoman survives
Prompt News:
3 arrested over Ekiti by-election killings – CP
PM News:
3 arrested over Ekiti by-election killings
1st for Credible News:
Ekiti by-election killings: 3 arrested as Policewoman shot in the head survives
More Picks
1
Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant -
The Herald,
5 hours ago
2
26.5 million Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet daily needs ― UNICEF -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
3
Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
4
Trump to 'redefine the game' with his own social media platform -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
5
Fayemi: Suspects of Ekiti bye-election killings will be charged for murder -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
6
Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP -
This Day,
13 hours ago
7
Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger dead -
TVC News,
5 hours ago
8
Amotekun arrest over 100 cows in Ondo for blocking highway, herders flee (PHOTOS) -
Republican Nigeria,
8 hours ago
9
Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
10
Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
