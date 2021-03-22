Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 Loans: CBN Disburses N149.2bn To Households
News photo Economic Confidential  - COVID-19 Loans: CBN Disburses N149.2bn To Households The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disbursed N149.21 billion to 316,869 households to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

