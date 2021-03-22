Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IDF 2021: Keystone Bank plants over 100 fruit trees
News photo Vanguard News  - Keystone Bank Limited has restated its commitment to environmental sustainability as it recently partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to plant 100 fruit trees.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

