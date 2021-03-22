Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo
News photo Daily Post  - The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has cautioned against the use of social media to create falsehood just as he advised agitators of Nigeria’s breakup to channel their energy into demanding quality governance and devolution of power.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

