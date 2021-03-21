Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Singer Dencia Shades Linda Ikeji For Allegedly Bleaching Her Skin
Information Nigeria  - Cameroonian-born singer, Dencia has thrown shades at popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji over bleaching of skin.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

What goes around comes back around - Dencia accuses Linda Ikeji of bleaching Legit:
What goes around comes back around - Dencia accuses Linda Ikeji of bleaching
Singer Dencia Drags Linda Ikeji For Bleaching Naija on Point:
Singer Dencia Drags Linda Ikeji For Bleaching
"I will be sending you a care package" - Singer, Dencia shades Linda Ikeji for allegedly bleaching Gist Reel:
"I will be sending you a care package" - Singer, Dencia shades Linda Ikeji for allegedly bleaching
Dencia Accuses Linda Ikeji Of Skin Bleaching After She Criticized Her For Doing Same Thing Kanyi Daily:
Dencia Accuses Linda Ikeji Of Skin Bleaching After She Criticized Her For Doing Same Thing
“I will be sending you a care package” – Singer, Dencia shades Linda Ikeji for allegedly bleaching Newzandar News:
“I will be sending you a care package” – Singer, Dencia shades Linda Ikeji for allegedly bleaching
Kemi Filani Blog:
'You have bleached your eyes', Nigerians drag life out of Dencia for saying 'Linda Ikeji is bleaching' - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant - The Herald, 5 hours ago
2 26.5 million Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet daily needs ― UNICEF - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 Trump to 'redefine the game' with his own social media platform - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Fayemi: Suspects of Ekiti bye-election killings will be charged for murder - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Ekiti By-election Violence: Injured Policewoman Recuperating, Says CP - This Day, 13 hours ago
7 Lobi Stars team manager, Barnabas Imenger dead - TVC News, 5 hours ago
8 Amotekun arrest over 100 cows in Ondo for blocking highway, herders flee (PHOTOS) - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info