40 people killed in Niger in attack near Mali border – Presidential aide
Daily Times  - At least 40 people have been killed in another attack in Niger, when a group of armed assailants ravaged several villages in the Tahoua region near the border with Mali, the government said on Monday. Government spokesperson Abdoulraman Zakaria said on ...

19 hours ago
   More Picks
1 COVID-19: MTN donates 300,000 doses of vaccines to Nigeria - The News, 14 hours ago
2 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children - Effiezy, 18 hours ago
4 Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
6 I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 “This movie’s quality looks like last week’s bread” – Unbothered Simi laments, amid cheating allegations against her husband, Adekunle Gold - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
8 NDLEA to track drugs barons with Immigration Database - AIT, 13 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: Buhari receives APC new members, Gbenga Daniels, Hon. Dimeji Bankole - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Chief of Defence Staff vows to kill all non-state-actors in communities, forests - Osmek News, 10 hours ago
