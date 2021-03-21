Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sports Festival: Athletes must take COVID-19 vaccines before festival – Edo
TVC News  - All the athletes that will compete at the 2020 National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 vaccines before arrival for the country’s showpiece sports event scheduled for Benin City from April 2 to 14.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

