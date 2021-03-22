Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court remands 4 security guards for alleged murder
The Guardian  - A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded four security guards in correctional facility for alleged murder.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court remands four security guards for alleged murder Daily Post:
Court remands four security guards for alleged murder
Bye-election: Court remands three suspected killers of Ekiti voters Nigerian Tribune:
Bye-election: Court remands three suspected killers of Ekiti voters
The Cable:
Court remands three in prison over Ekiti bye-election killings
Omuo Ekiti Killings: Magistrate Court Remands Three Suspects for Attempted Murder AIT:
Omuo Ekiti Killings: Magistrate Court Remands Three Suspects for Attempted Murder
4 Security Guards Remanded For Murder In Lagos The Trent:
4 Security Guards Remanded For Murder In Lagos
Four security guards docked for alleged murder in Lagos Ripples Nigeria:
Four security guards docked for alleged murder in Lagos
Court remands four security guards remanded for alleged murder The Eagle Online:
Court remands four security guards remanded for alleged murder
Court remands 4 security guards for alleged murder Prompt News:
Court remands 4 security guards for alleged murder
Court remands four security guards for alleged murder Newzandar News:
Court remands four security guards for alleged murder


   More Picks
1 Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
2 Ondo State Government Seized Over 100 Cows After Herders Breaks The State’s Open Grazing Law (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
3 Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant - The Herald, 13 hours ago
4 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children - Effiezy, 11 hours ago
6 COVID-19: MTN donates 300,000 doses of vaccines to Nigeria - The News, 7 hours ago
7 Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 “This movie’s quality looks like last week’s bread” – Unbothered Simi laments, amid cheating allegations against her husband, Adekunle Gold - The Dabigal Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info