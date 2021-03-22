Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children
News photo Effiezy  - According to new analysis released by UNICEF, 26.5 million Nigerian children are experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability. This means that nearly one third of Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet their daily needs.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

