Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers
The Punch  - A retired Supreme Court Justice, Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, on Monday, expressed concern over the rate of corruption which, he said, was still deeply rooted in Nigeria like any other country in the world.

9 hours ago
