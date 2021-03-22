Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Blame Ganduje if anything happens to me- Jaafar Jaafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian Writes IGP
News photo Global Upfront  - Daily Nigerian published trending video of Governor stuffing bundles of dollar bills in his pockets



Following renewed threats to his life, the Publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, says the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi ...

8 hours ago
