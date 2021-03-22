Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos vaccinates 46,370 against COVID -- 13,560 in a day
News photo The Cable  - Lagos state, which remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, has administered 46,369 doses of vaccine against the virus.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos vaccinates over 46000 persons The Guardian:
Lagos vaccinates over 46000 persons
122,410 People Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs – NPHCDA Channels Television:
122,410 People Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs – NPHCDA
COVID – 19: 46,369 Persons Receives Vaccine In Lagos Leadership:
COVID – 19: 46,369 Persons Receives Vaccine In Lagos
COVID-19: Lagos vaccinates nearly 50,000 persons Premium Times:
COVID-19: Lagos vaccinates nearly 50,000 persons
Over 122,000 people in Nigeria receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Pulse Nigeria:
Over 122,000 people in Nigeria receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
122,410 Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 In Nigeria Naija on Point:
122,410 Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 In Nigeria
122,410 Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 In Nigeria Newzandar News:
122,410 Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: MTN donates 300,000 doses of vaccines to Nigeria - The News, 14 hours ago
2 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children - Effiezy, 18 hours ago
4 Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
6 I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 “This movie’s quality looks like last week’s bread” – Unbothered Simi laments, amid cheating allegations against her husband, Adekunle Gold - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
8 NDLEA to track drugs barons with Immigration Database - AIT, 13 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: Buhari receives APC new members, Gbenga Daniels, Hon. Dimeji Bankole - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Chief of Defence Staff vows to kill all non-state-actors in communities, forests - Osmek News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info