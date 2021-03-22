Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Parents of Afaka 39 Abducted student’s protest in Kaduna
Daily Times  - IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA Parents of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna on Monday staged a protest, demanding the immediate rescue of their children.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Parents of abducted Afaka students protest on Kaduna airport road
Sahara Reporters:
Parents of Abducted Kaduna Students Protest, Block Airport Road
Parents, Colleagues of Abducted Students Take Over Kaduna Airport Road. Leadership:
Parents, Colleagues of Abducted Students Take Over Kaduna Airport Road.
Parents of 39 abducted Kaduna students cry out after 12 days in captivity Daily Post:
Parents of 39 abducted Kaduna students cry out after 12 days in captivity
Parents of 39 Abducted Kaduna Students Urge Govt to Act Fast This Day:
Parents of 39 Abducted Kaduna Students Urge Govt to Act Fast
Video: Parents of abducted Kaduna students defy soldiers, continue protest PM News:
Video: Parents of abducted Kaduna students defy soldiers, continue protest
Parents of abducted Kaduna students protest to demand children Pulse Nigeria:
Parents of abducted Kaduna students protest to demand children's freedom
Parents of abducted Kaduna students defy soldiers, continue protest [VIDEO] Top Naija:
Parents of abducted Kaduna students defy soldiers, continue protest [VIDEO]
Kaduna: Parents of 39 abducted students cry out after 12 days in captivity --- Parents of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, defy military officers as they continue to protest READ HERE Nigerian Eye:
Kaduna: Parents of 39 abducted students cry out after 12 days in captivity --- Parents of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, defy military officers as they continue to protest READ HERE
Parents of 39 abducted Kaduna students cry out after 12 days in captivity Fresh News:
Parents of 39 abducted Kaduna students cry out after 12 days in captivity


   More Picks
1 Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
2 Ondo State Government Seized Over 100 Cows After Herders Breaks The State’s Open Grazing Law (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
3 Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant - The Herald, 13 hours ago
4 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children - Effiezy, 11 hours ago
6 COVID-19: MTN donates 300,000 doses of vaccines to Nigeria - The News, 7 hours ago
7 Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 9 hours ago
8 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
9 I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 “This movie’s quality looks like last week’s bread” – Unbothered Simi laments, amid cheating allegations against her husband, Adekunle Gold - The Dabigal Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info