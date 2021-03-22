Post News
News at a Glance
NDLEA to track drugs barons with Immigration Database
AIT
- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, says it will make use of the Nigeria Immigration Service database, to track drug barons and traffickers anywhere in the world.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
NDLEA will use immigration database to track drug barons worldwide — Marwa
Leadership:
NDLEA To Use Immigration Database to Track Drug Peddlers – Marwa
Nigerian Tribune:
NDLEA will use Nigerians' passport data to track drug traffickers ― Marwa
Daily Post:
NDLEA to use database of Nigeria Immigration Service to track drug barons worldwide – Marwa
Ripples Nigeria:
NDLEA to collaborate with NIS to track drug traffickers
Prompt News:
NDLEA will use immigration database to track drug barons worldwide – Marwa
PM News:
NDLEA boss Marwa vows to apprehend drug barons
The Eagle Online:
NDLEA will use Immigration database to track drug barons – Marwa
Tori News:
NDLEA Will Use Immigration Database To Track Drug Barons Worldwide — Marwa
More Picks
1
Governors, others condemn attack on Ortom as group claims responsibility -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
2
Ondo State Government Seized Over 100 Cows After Herders Breaks The State’s Open Grazing Law (Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
11 hours ago
3
Adekunle Gold Accused Of Cheating On Simi While She Was Pregnant -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
4
Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children -
Effiezy,
11 hours ago
6
COVID-19: MTN donates 300,000 doses of vaccines to Nigeria -
The News,
7 hours ago
7
Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
8
Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
9
I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
“This movie’s quality looks like last week’s bread” – Unbothered Simi laments, amid cheating allegations against her husband, Adekunle Gold -
The Dabigal Blog,
12 hours ago
