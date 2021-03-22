Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA to track drugs barons with Immigration Database
News photo AIT  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, says it will make use of the Nigeria Immigration Service database, to track drug barons and traffickers anywhere in the world.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

