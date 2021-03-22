Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


South-West PDP Crisis: No Need To Fight Ourselves — Party Chieftain
The Next Edition  - Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, a chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Monday urged the party’s stakeholders to sheathe their swords and give room for peace to strengthen the party in the South-West. Pearse, a University of Lagos ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Adetokunbo Vanguard News:
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Adetokunbo
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain Prompt News:
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain Newsdiaryonline
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain The News Guru:
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain Online Nigeria:
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain
National Daily:
South-West PDP crisis: No need to fight ourselves — Party Chieftain


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: MTN donates 300,000 doses of vaccines to Nigeria - The News, 14 hours ago
2 Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children - Effiezy, 18 hours ago
4 Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
6 I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 “This movie’s quality looks like last week’s bread” – Unbothered Simi laments, amid cheating allegations against her husband, Adekunle Gold - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
8 NDLEA to track drugs barons with Immigration Database - AIT, 13 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: Buhari receives APC new members, Gbenga Daniels, Hon. Dimeji Bankole - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Chief of Defence Staff vows to kill all non-state-actors in communities, forests - Osmek News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info