Cameroonian flag, military uniforms found in Adamawa
News photo Daily Post  - The Police Command in Adamawa State has confirmed the recovery of the Cameroonian national flag and military uniforms. The items were found at Lamunde Hill in Gumti National Park in Toungo Local Government Area. In a statement on Monday, Aliyu Adamu, ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

