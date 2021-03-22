Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian airlines to resume catering services on flights
Pulse Nigeria
- Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
FG asks airlines to resume catering services
The Cable:
FG announces resumption of in-flight catering services
Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigerian airlines to resume catering services – Official
Independent:
Catering Services Resume On Flights — Sirika
Economic Confidential:
FG Orders Immediate Resumption Of Domestic Flights Catering Services
The News Guru:
FG orders resumption of catering services on domestic, international flights
Diamond Celebrities:
COVID-19: Nigerian airlines to resume catering services
Newzandar News:
‘Domestic Flights Catering Services Should Resume Immediately’ – FG Orders
Naija on Point:
‘Domestic Flights Catering Services Should Resume Immediately’ – FG Orders
More Picks
1
COVID-19: MTN donates 300,000 doses of vaccines to Nigeria -
The News,
14 hours ago
2
Bandits will take over power from Buhari, government not serious – Buba Galadima -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
UNICEF decries Buhari regime’s failure to provide water to 27 million Nigerian children -
Effiezy,
18 hours ago
4
Corruption still deeply rooted In Nigeria - Justice Rhodes-Vivour - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
Nigeria shall have peace again – Irabor -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
6
I can’t be part of agitation for Nigeria’s breakup – Oluwo of Iwo -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
“This movie’s quality looks like last week’s bread” – Unbothered Simi laments, amid cheating allegations against her husband, Adekunle Gold -
The Dabigal Blog,
19 hours ago
8
NDLEA to track drugs barons with Immigration Database -
AIT,
13 hours ago
9
PHOTOS: Buhari receives APC new members, Gbenga Daniels, Hon. Dimeji Bankole -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
10
Chief of Defence Staff vows to kill all non-state-actors in communities, forests -
Osmek News,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...