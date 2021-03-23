Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo State not part of sovereign Yoruba nation – Akeredolu
News photo News Diary Online  - Ondo State will not be part of the sovereign Yoruba State being agitated for by some groups, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu declared in Monday in Akure. [...]

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

