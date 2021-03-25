Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


126 Nigerians jailed for drug offences in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, 11 other states in 3 months
News photo Republican Nigeria  - A total of 126 Nigerians across 14 states in Nigeria have been sentenced to various jail terms for offences bordering on drug trafficking between January and February 2021.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Drug: 126 Nigerians jailed in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, 11 other states in 3 months Vanguard News:
Drug: 126 Nigerians jailed in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, 11 other states in 3 months
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in January, February The Nation:
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in January, February
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others The Sun:
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others News Diary Online:
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others
126 Nigerians jailed for drug trafficking in two months PM News:
126 Nigerians jailed for drug trafficking in two months
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others News Mirror:
NDLEA: 126 jailed for drug trafficking in Plateau, Kano, Ondo, others


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info