Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School
News photo TVC News  - At least one student has been confirmed dead following the outbreak of a yet to be identified disease at the Government Girls College Sokoto. Sources had earlier claimed that the outbreak at the school is meningitis and have killed unspecified number ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One dead, 30 hospitalised as strange disease hits Sokoto boarding school Nigerian Tribune:
One dead, 30 hospitalised as strange disease hits Sokoto boarding school
30 schoolgirls hospitalized in Sokoto over strange disease Daily Post:
30 schoolgirls hospitalized in Sokoto over strange disease
30 Schoolgirls Hospitalized In Sokoto Over Strange Disease Naija Loaded:
30 Schoolgirls Hospitalized In Sokoto Over Strange Disease
30 students hospitalised as strange sickness ravages Government Girls College, Sokoto The News Guru:
30 students hospitalised as strange sickness ravages Government Girls College, Sokoto
30 hospitalised as strange disease hits Sokoto school » NEWS Within Nigeria:
30 hospitalised as strange disease hits Sokoto school » NEWS
30 Female Students Infected With Strange Disease In Sokoto Naija News:
30 Female Students Infected With Strange Disease In Sokoto
30 schoolgirls hospitalized in Sokoto over strange disease See Naija:
30 schoolgirls hospitalized in Sokoto over strange disease
Head Topics:
30 schoolgirls hospitalized in Sokoto over strange disease - Daily Post Nigeria
Shock As 30 Schoolgirls Land In Hospital Over Strange Disease In Sokoto Tori News:
Shock As 30 Schoolgirls Land In Hospital Over Strange Disease In Sokoto


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info