Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai
Instablog 9ja  - Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation soon ― el-Rufai Vanguard News:
Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation soon ― el-Rufai
Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation - Gov El-Rufai Daily Post:
Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation - Gov El-Rufai
Kaduna will soon stop relying on federal allocation, says El-Rufai The Cable:
Kaduna will soon stop relying on federal allocation, says El-Rufai
We Will Stop Relying On Federal Government Allocations – Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Assures Naija Loaded:
We Will Stop Relying On Federal Government Allocations – Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai Assures
Kaduna to end reliance on federal allocations by 2025 – El-Rufai Ripples Nigeria:
Kaduna to end reliance on federal allocations by 2025 – El-Rufai
IGR: Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation soon – El-Rufai Daily Nigerian:
IGR: Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation soon – El-Rufai
Gov El-Rufai says Kaduna govt will stop relying on federal allocation soon Pulse Nigeria:
Gov El-Rufai says Kaduna govt will stop relying on federal allocation soon
News Wire NGR:
'Kaduna will stop relying on federal allocation in 4 to 5 years' El-Rufai says
KDSG to stop relying on federal allocation soon, says Gov. El-Rufai Prompt News:
KDSG to stop relying on federal allocation soon, says Gov. El-Rufai
Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation – Gov El-Rufai See Naija:
Kaduna to stop relying on federal allocation – Gov El-Rufai


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info