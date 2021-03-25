Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger

Gunmen who were suspected to be armed bandits on Tuesday reportedly killed about 20 vigilantes in an ambush in Kotonkoro village of Mariga local ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill one Soldier, 20 vigilantes in Niger The Nation:
Bandits kill one Soldier, 20 vigilantes in Niger
Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier in Niger Daily Post:
Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier in Niger
Bandits stage fresh attack in Niger state, kill over 20 vigilantes Legit:
Bandits stage fresh attack in Niger state, kill over 20 vigilantes
Bandits Kill 30 Vigilantes in Niger Community This Day:
Bandits Kill 30 Vigilantes in Niger Community
Bandits invade Niger community, kill 20 vigilantes The Sun:
Bandits invade Niger community, kill 20 vigilantes
Bandits Dismember Over 20 Vigilantes In Niger News Break:
Bandits Dismember Over 20 Vigilantes In Niger
Bandits ambush military camp in Niger state, kill 20 vigilantes, 1 soldier Republican Nigeria:
Bandits ambush military camp in Niger state, kill 20 vigilantes, 1 soldier
Society Reel News:
Bandits Kill 20 Vigilantes, One Soldier In Niger
Bandits lay ambush, kill 20 vigilantes in Niger » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Bandits lay ambush, kill 20 vigilantes in Niger » NEWS
Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier in Niger See Naija:
Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier in Niger


