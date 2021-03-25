Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.
The Nation  - Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Zulum Calls For Power Shift To Southern Nigeria Channels Television:
2023: Zulum Calls For Power Shift To Southern Nigeria
Zulum: Power should go to south in 2023 -- rotation is a covenant between us The Cable:
Zulum: Power should go to south in 2023 -- rotation is a covenant between us
Borno state governor insists power must shift to the south in 2023 Legit:
Borno state governor insists power must shift to the south in 2023
Zulum reiterates advocacy for power shift to south in 2023 Ripples Nigeria:
Zulum reiterates advocacy for power shift to south in 2023
Power should shift from North to South in 2023 - Governor Zulum The News Guru:
Power should shift from North to South in 2023 - Governor Zulum
2023: Borno Gov. Zulum calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria Nigerian Eye:
2023: Borno Gov. Zulum calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria
2023: Zulum advocates power shift from North to South PM News:
2023: Zulum advocates power shift from North to South
North-South power rotation is a covenant, says Borno governor, Zulum » NEWS Within Nigeria:
North-South power rotation is a covenant, says Borno governor, Zulum » NEWS
2023: Just Like Masari, Zulum Calls For Power Shift To South Naija News:
2023: Just Like Masari, Zulum Calls For Power Shift To South
2023: Zulum advocates power shift from North to South See Naija:
2023: Zulum advocates power shift from North to South
2023: Zulum calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria Core TV News:
2023: Zulum calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info