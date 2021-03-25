Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.
The Nation
- Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
2023: Zulum Calls For Power Shift To Southern Nigeria
The Cable:
Zulum: Power should go to south in 2023 -- rotation is a covenant between us
Legit:
Borno state governor insists power must shift to the south in 2023
Ripples Nigeria:
Zulum reiterates advocacy for power shift to south in 2023
The News Guru:
Power should shift from North to South in 2023 - Governor Zulum
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Borno Gov. Zulum calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria
PM News:
2023: Zulum advocates power shift from North to South
Within Nigeria:
North-South power rotation is a covenant, says Borno governor, Zulum » NEWS
Naija News:
2023: Just Like Masari, Zulum Calls For Power Shift To South
See Naija:
2023: Zulum advocates power shift from North to South
Core TV News:
2023: Zulum calls for power shift to Southern Nigeria
More Picks
1
Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out -
Eco City Reporters,
15 hours ago
2
Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients -
Gist Lovers,
7 hours ago
3
Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture -
Prompt News,
20 hours ago
4
Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
5
NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai -
Instablog 9ja,
21 hours ago
7
Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast -
Nigerian Watch,
1 day ago
8
Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
9
Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School -
TVC News,
23 hours ago
