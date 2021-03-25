Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OAU staff hangs himself hours after texting his family
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Tragedy struck in the security department of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, when one of its local armed guards hanged himself at the weekend in his house at Kanmi bus stop, Ifewara Road, Ile-Ife. The incident threw the entire family of ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OAU guard texts family, hangs self hours later Nigerian Tribune:
OAU guard texts family, hangs self hours later
OAU worker sends suicide text to family, hangs self after work The Guardian:
OAU worker sends suicide text to family, hangs self after work
A staff of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, named Fisayo Oyeniyi, hung himself in his residence after sending suicide text to his mother, wife and children, The Nation learnt. The Nation:
A staff of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, named Fisayo Oyeniyi, hung himself in his residence after sending suicide text to his mother, wife and children, The Nation learnt.
Security guard who committed suicide left note says OAU management Vanguard News:
Security guard who committed suicide left note says OAU management
OAU staff hangs self after sending suicide text to mother, wife, children The News Guru:
OAU staff hangs self after sending suicide text to mother, wife, children
OAU staff hangs himself after sending suicide note to family PM News:
OAU staff hangs himself after sending suicide note to family
OAU staff hangs self after sending suicide text to family » NEWS Within Nigeria:
OAU staff hangs self after sending suicide text to family » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info