We Must Weed Out Rotten Eggs In Our Police – Gbajabiamila Speaks On Police Brutality Naija Loaded - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed that there is the need to weed out the bad eggs in the Nigeria Police Force. He expressed that this has to be done to stop the bad name being given to the security outfit.



News Credibility Score: 99%