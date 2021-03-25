Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria: Over 2m jobs saved, created, as FG releases N288b for ESP/COVID-19 implementation
News photo World Stage  - With the release of about N288B out of the N500B appropriated for COVID-19 intervention programmes under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), at least 2.1 million jobs have been saved, including new ones created, while over 4000km of federal and ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

