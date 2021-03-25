Nigerians May Soon Pay More Than N200 Per Litre For Petrol, Says NNPC GMD

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had earlier released a template ... Sahara Reporters - The General Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari says Nigerians may likely pay more for petrol in April.The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had earlier released a template ...



News Credibility Score: 99%