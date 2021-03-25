Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians May Soon Pay More Than N200 Per Litre For Petrol, Says NNPC GMD
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The General Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari says Nigerians may likely pay more for petrol in April.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had earlier released a template ...

17 hours ago
