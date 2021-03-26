Photos of beautiful Kano princess President Buhari’s son, Yusuf is set to marry Within Nigeria - President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf is reportedly set to marry Zahra, daughter of Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Nasir Bayero. The bride-to-be, Zahra Bayero is said to be a student in the United Kingdom, studying architecture.



News Credibility Score: 99%