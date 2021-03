“Men will disgrace themselves” – Toke Makinwa speaks against bashing women for the wrong of their partners

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa in a recent statement has asked people to stop bashing adults for the wrongs of their partners. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogPopular media personnel, Toke Makinwa in a recent statement has asked people to stop bashing adults for the wrongs of their partners.



News Credibility Score: 99%