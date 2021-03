Music & Video: Enisa – Love Cycle (Remix) ft. Davido Kemi Filani Blog - Enisa, a Brooklyn-based pop singer and vocalist, has released the remix to her single “Love Cycle.” Enisa teams up with Davido, a Nigerian music export, for the remix of “Love Cycle,” adding an Afrobeats aspect to the song’s rhythm.



News Credibility Score: 99%