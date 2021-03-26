Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - The Presidency has reacted to reports that a Nigerian pharmacist, Solomon Akuma, has been remanded in prison for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari.A report by Sahara Reporters disclosed that Solomon has been in detention for over a year for ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts Daily Post:
Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts
Presidency Reacts As Man Who ‘Criticized Buhari’ Clocks One Year In Detention Naija Loaded:
Presidency Reacts As Man Who ‘Criticized Buhari’ Clocks One Year In Detention
Presidency reacts has man who criticized Buhari clocks one year in detention Oyo Gist:
Presidency reacts has man who criticized Buhari clocks one year in detention
Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts Nigerian Eye:
Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts
Head Topics:
Man who 'criticized Buhari' clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Daily Post Nigeria
Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts Gistvile:
Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts
Man who criticized ‘General Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts Edujandon:
Man who criticized ‘General Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts
Man Who ‘Criticized Buhari’ Clocks One Year In Detention, Presidency Reacts Infotrust News:
Man Who ‘Criticized Buhari’ Clocks One Year In Detention, Presidency Reacts
Man Who ‘Criticized Buhari’ Marks One Year In Detention, Presidency Reacts Naija News:
Man Who ‘Criticized Buhari’ Marks One Year In Detention, Presidency Reacts


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info