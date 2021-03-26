Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he'll rape his fellow fighter
Linda Ikeji Blog  - UFC star Israel Adesanya apologized after saying he'd "f--king rape" fellow fighter Kevin Holland while trash-talking him in a since-deleted video.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UFC champion Israel Adesanya apologises for rape comment The Nation:
UFC champion Israel Adesanya apologises for rape comment
UFC champion Israel Adesanya apologises for rape comment - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
UFC champion Israel Adesanya apologises for rape comment - Punch Newspapers
UFC star Israel Adesanya tenders apology after “rape” comment PM News:
UFC star Israel Adesanya tenders apology after “rape” comment
Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he’ll rape his fellow fighter, Kevin Holland Lailas News:
Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he’ll rape his fellow fighter, Kevin Holland
UFC star, Israel Adesanya Apologizes for Saying he’ll Rape his Fellow Fighter My Celebrity & I:
UFC star, Israel Adesanya Apologizes for Saying he’ll Rape his Fellow Fighter
UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he’ll rape his fellow fighter Monte Oz Live:
UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he’ll rape his fellow fighter
UFC Star, Israel Adesanya Apologises For Saying He Will Rape Fellow Fighter, Kevin Holland Mojidelano:
UFC Star, Israel Adesanya Apologises For Saying He Will Rape Fellow Fighter, Kevin Holland
UFC star, Israel Adesanya tenders apology for saying he’ll rape his fellow fighter Dee Reporters:
UFC star, Israel Adesanya tenders apology for saying he’ll rape his fellow fighter
UFC star Israel Adesanya tenders apology after “rape” comment See Naija:
UFC star Israel Adesanya tenders apology after “rape” comment
Israel Adesanya Apologises Over Rape Comment Naija News:
Israel Adesanya Apologises Over Rape Comment
UFC champion Israel Adesanya apologises for rape comment » NEWS Within Nigeria:
UFC champion Israel Adesanya apologises for rape comment » NEWS
UFC Champion, Israel Adesanya Apologizes For Rape Comment Eco City Reporters:
UFC Champion, Israel Adesanya Apologizes For Rape Comment
UFC Champion, Israel Adesanya Apologizes For Rape Comment Edujandon:
UFC Champion, Israel Adesanya Apologizes For Rape Comment


   More Picks
1 Nigerian, Wally Adeyemo Confirmed As New Deputy Treasury Secretary By US Senate - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
2 University Of Ibadan Releases Date For Post-UTME - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
3 Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he'll rape his fellow fighter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian man narrates how he became a millionaire with ‘wheelbarrow’ business - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
5 Assembly passes Votes of Confidence on Zulum, denies plans to impeach him - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
6 Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents - See Naija, 9 hours ago
7 Presidency Reacts After Nigerians Blasted Them For Detaining Man Over One Year For Criticising Buhari - Anaedo Online, 17 hours ago
8 If Blood Of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, Others Is Shed, Buhari Will Be Removed – Apostle Okikijesu Reveals - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
9 “A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info