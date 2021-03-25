Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen Attack Jos Airport Quarters
Naija News  - The staff quarters of Jos Airport in the Heipang area of Plateau State was invaded by gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night. Naija News gathered that three people were abducted by the bandits, including a housewife and her husband.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

