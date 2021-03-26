Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test
The Guardian
- A coalition has petitioned the Lagos State House of Assembly on the high cost of (COVID-19 tests in private laboratories in Lagos State.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test
Independent:
Group Petitions Lagos Assembly Over High Cost Of COVID-19 Test
Ripples Nigeria:
Coalition of NGOs petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test
The Herald:
COVID-19: People aren't getting tested due to high costs - Group petitions Lagos Assembly
PM News:
COHCTL petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test
Prompt News:
Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test
News Diary Online:
Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test Newsdiaryonline
The News Guru:
Lagos Assembly petitioned over high cost of COVID-19 test
The Eagle Online:
Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test
Tori News:
Group Protests Cost Of COVID-19 Test In Lagos
More Picks
1
Nigerian, Wally Adeyemo Confirmed As New Deputy Treasury Secretary By US Senate -
Gist 36,
16 hours ago
2
University Of Ibadan Releases Date For Post-UTME -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
3
Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he'll rape his fellow fighter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Nigerian man narrates how he became a millionaire with ‘wheelbarrow’ business -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
5
Assembly passes Votes of Confidence on Zulum, denies plans to impeach him -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
6
Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents -
See Naija,
9 hours ago
7
Presidency Reacts After Nigerians Blasted Them For Detaining Man Over One Year For Criticising Buhari -
Anaedo Online,
17 hours ago
8
If Blood Of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, Others Is Shed, Buhari Will Be Removed – Apostle Okikijesu Reveals -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
9
“A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
9 hours ago
10
Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...