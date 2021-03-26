Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wizkid Wins NAACP Image Awards For The Second Time
News photo The Guardian  - Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid has become the first Nigerian singer to win the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) image awards and this time, for the second time.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as Wizkid wins NAACP image award The Nation:
Reactions as Wizkid wins NAACP image award
FULL LIST: Wizkid wins second NAACP Image Award The Cable:
FULL LIST: Wizkid wins second NAACP Image Award
Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner! Bella Naija:
Wizkid is a two-time NAACP Award Winner!
“Wizzy go wound us with awards this year” – Reactions as Wizkid wins NAACP Image Award Oyo Gist:
“Wizzy go wound us with awards this year” – Reactions as Wizkid wins NAACP Image Award
”It shall end in Praise” – Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu prays for him as he wins second NAACP Image Award Correct NG:
”It shall end in Praise” – Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu prays for him as he wins second NAACP Image Award
"Wizzy wan wound us with awards this year" - Reactions as Wizkid wins NAACP Image Award Gist Reel:
"Wizzy wan wound us with awards this year" - Reactions as Wizkid wins NAACP Image Award


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info