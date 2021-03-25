Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The most amazing son I could ever ask for: Rapper Naeto C shares adorable family photos as son clocks 8
Legit  - Nigerian rapper, Naeto C recently took to social media to celebrate his cute son who clocked 8. He also shared beautiful photos to mark the occasion. Read more.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naeto C celebrates son on his 8th birthday Pulse Nigeria:
Naeto C celebrates son on his 8th birthday
Naeto C And Nicole Celebrates The Birthday Of Their First Son In Style – Photos Naija on Point:
Naeto C And Nicole Celebrates The Birthday Of Their First Son In Style – Photos
Naeto C And Nicole Celebrates The Birthday Of Their First Son In Style – Photos Newzandar News:
Naeto C And Nicole Celebrates The Birthday Of Their First Son In Style – Photos
Naeto C Celebrates Son’s Birthday, Shares Adorable Photos Gist Lovers:
Naeto C Celebrates Son’s Birthday, Shares Adorable Photos
Photos: Rapper Naeto C and wife celebrate first child at 8 Ladun Liadi Blog:
Photos: Rapper Naeto C and wife celebrate first child at 8


   More Picks
1 Finally, group releases Referendum date for Oduduwa Nation. Check it Out - Eco City Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 97 New Cases of COVID-19, Discharges 1,015 Patients - Gist Lovers, 7 hours ago
3 Tinubu to Chair Arewa House 11th Annual Lecture - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
4 Power must shift to South in 2023, says Borno Governor Babagana Zulum. - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests Oyo government officials for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives [PHOTO] - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Kaduna State plans to stop relying on federal allocation in the next four years -- Nasir El-Rufai - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
7 Igbo Leadership Development Foundation threatens to dump PDP if it does not zone presidency to southeast - Nigerian Watch, 1 day ago
8 Bandits kill 20 vigilantes, one soldier attack military camp in Niger - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Man who ‘criticized Buhari’ clocks one year in detention, presidency reacts - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Strange disease kills One Student in Sokoto Boarding School - TVC News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info