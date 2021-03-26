Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Assassination Attempt: We’ve Got Your Back – Nnamdi Kanu Assures Gov. Ortom Of IPOB’s Support
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to the failed assassination of Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom. The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB showed solidarity to the governor saying he should not despair.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

