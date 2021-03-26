Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’m Depressed, I Need Help” – Uche Maduagwu Opens Up After Deleting All Instagram Posts
Gist 36  - Uche Maduagwu   Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has cried out on social media that he’s depressed.   The actor who has been up to no good on social media lately and constituting nuisance has also deleted all his Instagram posts.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
'I'm depressed, I need help' – Uche Maduagwu cries out
“I’m depressed, I need help” – Uche Maduagwu opens up after deleting all Instagram posts Yaba Left Online:
“I’m depressed, I need help” – Uche Maduagwu opens up after deleting all Instagram posts
“I’m depressed, I need help” – Uche Maduagwu cries out after deleting all Instagram posts Oyo Gist:
“I’m depressed, I need help” – Uche Maduagwu cries out after deleting all Instagram posts
I Am Going Through Depression I Need Help – Uche Maduagwu Cries For Help KOKO TV Nigeria:
I Am Going Through Depression I Need Help – Uche Maduagwu Cries For Help
"I Gist Reel:
"I'm depressed, I need help" - Uche Maduagwu opens up after deleting all Instagram posts
Uche Maduagwu cries out, says he is depresssed 1st for Credible News:
Uche Maduagwu cries out, says he is depresssed
“I Tori News:
“I'm Depressed, I Need Help” – Uche Maduagwu Opens Up After Deleting All Instagram Posts


   More Picks
1 Nigerian, Wally Adeyemo Confirmed As New Deputy Treasury Secretary By US Senate - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
2 University Of Ibadan Releases Date For Post-UTME - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
3 Update: UFC star, Israel Adesanya apologizes for saying he'll rape his fellow fighter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian man narrates how he became a millionaire with ‘wheelbarrow’ business - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
5 Assembly passes Votes of Confidence on Zulum, denies plans to impeach him - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
6 Gunmen reportedly attack Jos airport quarters, abduct 3 residents - See Naija, 9 hours ago
7 Presidency Reacts After Nigerians Blasted Them For Detaining Man Over One Year For Criticising Buhari - Anaedo Online, 17 hours ago
8 If Blood Of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, Others Is Shed, Buhari Will Be Removed – Apostle Okikijesu Reveals - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
9 “A Queen Is A Woman That Is MARRIED To A King” – Reno Omokri Lectures Men On How To Treat Their Girlfriends - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Group petitions Lagos Assembly over high cost of COVID-19 test - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info